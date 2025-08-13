Second person dies after eating broccoli sandwiches amid botulism outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have died after eating contaminated broccoli and sausage sandwiches from a food truck in Italy, according to reports.

Tamara D’Acunto, 45, and musician Luigi Di Sarno, 52, both died after suffering from botulism after buying the sandwich from a kiosk in Diamante, Calabria, in southern Italy.

The rare and life-threatening disease is caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria which attack the nervous system.

open image in gallery Tamara D'Acunto reportedly lived near the food truck ( Facebook )

More than 17 people have been hospitalised, with the Public Prosecutors Office seizing broccoli jars from the business, according to local media reports. Other cases have also been noted in Italy.

La Repubblica reports that Ms D’Acunto was a regular at the Peppino’s truck, run by 33-year-old Giuseppe Santonocito, who has been operating the stall selling sandwiches for nine years - including the one containing sausage and broccoli.

Mr Di Sarno was driving home from a holiday with his family in Calabria when they stopped to eat in Diamante, where he consumed the deadly sandwich.

According to the NHS, food-borne botulism can occur when someone “eats food containing the toxins because it has not been properly canned, preserved or cooked”.

It can also emerge as a result of infected wounds, usually a result of “injecting illegal drugs like heroin contaminated with the bacteria into muscle rather than a vein”, the NHS says.

Botulism becomes fatal when the attack on the nervous system causes paralysis. While most people make a full recovery, the paralysis can spread to muscles which control breathing, which is fatal in around five to 10 per cent of cases.

open image in gallery Luigi Di Sarno bought the sandwich from the food truck while passing through on holiday with his family ( Facebook )

Elsewhere in Italy, a 38-year-old woman died due to botulism poisoning after eating guacamole from a festival stand in Cagliary, Sardinia, according to La Repubblica.

Roberta Pitzalis’ condition had appeared to stabilise before it suddenly deteriorated last week, the outlet reported.

An 11-year-old boy who also ate a taco with guacamole at the festival remains in hospital.

Authorities in Cagliari are investigating the outbreak and warning people to exercise caution when buying risky foods.