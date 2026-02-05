The beautiful river that becomes a dump every year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An environmental activist has voiced his despair as construction machines work around the clock to clear tonnes of rubbish choking the Drina River near Visegrad, eastern Bosnia.

Dejan Furtula, who leads the Eko Centar environmental group, is frustrated by the recurring crisis that plagues the waterway every winter.

Each year, swollen rivers in the region carry vast amounts of waste downstream, which then accumulates against barriers erected by a local hydropower plant.

"This is a clear example of the lack of political will and inactivity of all relevant institutions," Mr Furtula stated. "They meet year after year and make promises, but as we can see these scenes repeat themselves."

The grim spectacle resembles something from an environmental disaster film: the normally emerald-green river surface is now thickly blanketed with plastic bottles, timber, furniture, rusty barrels, household appliances, and even animal carcasses. Mr Furtula also noted the presence of medical waste.

"This is an ecological disaster," he warned. "The Drina is rich with fish and you can imagine the toxins that are being released here, there is virtually everything, it is a big catastrophe."

The waste comes from illegal dump sites upstream in Bosnia but also in neighboring Serbia and Montenegro. Several smaller tributaries across the region float into the Drina, all carrying their portion of the garbage.

In summer, the rivers are popular with rafters and nature lovers. The garbage problem culminates during the winter months when swollen rivers sweep away illegal dump sites along their banks.

Officials from the three countries have pledged to work together to solve the issue.

One such meeting of the environment ministers of Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro was held at the site back in 2019 but no solution appears to be in sight years later.

The situation illustrates how decades after the devastating 1990s wars in the former Yugoslavia, the region lags behind the rest of Europe both economically and with regard to environmental protection.

In addition to river pollution, many countries in the Western Balkans have other environmental woes. One of the most pressing is the extremely high level of air pollution affecting a number of cities in the region.

Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro all have been aiming to join the European Union. Tackling environmental protection is a key condition for the membership in the 27-nation bloc.

Furtula said there are various possibilities to deal with the garbage problem, including mapping the illegal dump sites and installing cameras and barriers in several municipalities, rather than allowing all the trash to come to Visegrad.

When pulled out, the garbage ends up at the local landfill, burning slowly and releasing toxic particles in the air, in what Furtula described as a “vicious circle” polluting his town.

“It is coming from three countries — Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia,” he said. “But no one would admit it's theirs.”