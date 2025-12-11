Body found in search for missing British woman who vanished from Spanish holiday home three months ago
Geraldine Ann is reported to have left her home late at night wearing only her pyjamas and flip-flops
A body found by a motorway in southern Spain is believed to be that of a missing 73-year-old British woman, local authorities have said.
Geraldine Ann was reported missing on 17 September after she left her house to feed cats in Chirivel, near Granada.
She is reported to have left the house in her pyjamas and flip-flops after an argument with her husband late at night, according to Andalucia Today. Ms Ann was reported missing the following day.
Chirivel Town Hall has since released a statement saying: “We profoundly regret to have to inform you that a body has been found by the A-92 motorway thought to be that of our neighbour Geraldine, pending official confirmation from the authorities.”
The Mayor of Chirivel, Jose Torregrosa Mota, described Ms Ann’s vulnerabilities, explaining: “She had dementia and the night she went missing she’d apparently had a small argument with her husband and left home.”
The long search was concluded after local officials made the discovery under some vegetation close to the A-92 motorway in the municipality of Cullar. It was approximately one mile from her home.
Several groups were involved in the search for Ms Ann, including volunteers and a specialist mountain rescue unit in the Civil Guard. Sniffer dogs and drones were also used.
Police are carrying out DNA tests to confirm the identity of the body.
The Independent has contacted the Civil Guard, who first reported the finding, for comment.
The population of British people living in Spain has steadily risen over the years, according to Statista, which estimates there are nearly 300,000 people residing in Spain as of 2023. The country enjoys a reputation as a popular retirement destination.
Chirivel is a municipality within the Almeria province, part of the autonomous Andalusia community.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments