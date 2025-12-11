Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body found by a motorway in southern Spain is believed to be that of a missing 73-year-old British woman, local authorities have said.

Geraldine Ann was reported missing on 17 September after she left her house to feed cats in Chirivel, near Granada.

She is reported to have left the house in her pyjamas and flip-flops after an argument with her husband late at night, according to Andalucia Today. Ms Ann was reported missing the following day.

Chirivel Town Hall has since released a statement saying: “We profoundly regret to have to inform you that a body has been found by the A-92 motorway thought to be that of our neighbour Geraldine, pending official confirmation from the authorities.”

The Mayor of Chirivel, Jose Torregrosa Mota, described Ms Ann’s vulnerabilities, explaining: “She had dementia and the night she went missing she’d apparently had a small argument with her husband and left home.”

The long search was concluded after local officials made the discovery under some vegetation close to the A-92 motorway in the municipality of Cullar. It was approximately one mile from her home.

Several groups were involved in the search for Ms Ann, including volunteers and a specialist mountain rescue unit in the Civil Guard. Sniffer dogs and drones were also used.

Police are carrying out DNA tests to confirm the identity of the body.

The Independent has contacted the Civil Guard, who first reported the finding, for comment.

The population of British people living in Spain has steadily risen over the years, according to Statista, which estimates there are nearly 300,000 people residing in Spain as of 2023. The country enjoys a reputation as a popular retirement destination.

Chirivel is a municipality within the Almeria province, part of the autonomous Andalusia community.