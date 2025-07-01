Villagers nervously watch a mountain peak after rockslide buried their neighbours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the Swiss Alpine resort of Kandersteg, officials have been closely monitoring a deteriorating mountain peak that towers above its picturesque homes and hotels, after a glacier collapse and massive rockslide buried a neighbouring village weeks ago.

The destruction late in May of Blatten, a village of around 300 people in the Loetschental valley, threw into sharp relief concern about the impact of melting permafrost as temperatures trend higher on Alpine mountain ranges.

Blatten was evacuated before a chunk of a glacier broke off, triggering a dangerous cascade of ice, earth and rock towards the village, in a manner similar to what Kandersteg has been preparing for.

"Of course, Blatten really upset us," said Kandersteg's mayor Rene Maeder. "It really gets under your skin. You're speechless when you see those images of the violence of nature."

open image in gallery A drone view shows the Oeschiwand (Oeschi Wall) in the Oeschibach River, protecting the village from flash floods and rock falls from Spitzen Stein at Oeschinensee, as climate change and warming permafrost pose increasing challenges in Kandersteg, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 ( Reuters )

Still, Maeder was confident Kandersteg's dams and daily monitoring prepared it well to avert disaster, with researchers checking the mountain via GPS, radar and drone.

There has been a heightened threat of rockslides in Kandersteg since 2018, when paragliders noted that Spitzer Stein, a distinctive rocky peak crowning a lush Alpine landscape, was losing height and that bits had broken off it. That discovery made the village a testing ground for technology that monitors what some experts believe is the likely impact of climate change on the Alps, where thawing permafrost has weakened rock structures that were long frozen solid.

Seismic activity and geological instability are also risks for the region's mountains.

open image in gallery Hikers look a the Spitzen Stein at the Oeschinensee, as flash floods and rock falls threaten the village amid climate change and warming permafrost pose increasing challenges in Kandersteg, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 ( Reuters )

Kandersteg was a prime example of an area with historical structural instability that could be aggravated by many factors, including permafrost, said Robert Kenner at the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos.

"What calmed down for about 3,000 years is now reactivated," he said.

Sensors monitoring GPS locations on the Spitzer Stein showed the mountain shifting by up to 70 centimetres (2.3 feet) a day, Maeder said.

In the event of major rock movement, residents should receive warnings at least 48 hours in advance.

open image in gallery Radar and GPS devices monitor rock falls at the Spitzen Stein at the Oeschinensee, as it threatens the village amid climate change and warming permafrost pose increasing challenges in Kandersteg, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 ( Reuters )

Blatten was evacuated 10 days before the deluge, which caused insurance losses of 320 million Swiss francs ($400 million), an initial estimate by the Swiss insurance association showed.

There are about 48 Swiss Alpine peaks of at least 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) in height, and several hundred at least 3,000 meters high.

In 2017, a landslide killed eight hikers in the southern village of Bondo, despite prior evacuations. Monitoring there has since been ramped up.

open image in gallery Hikers walk towards a waterfall at the Oeschinensee as rock falls from the Spitzen Stein threatens the village amid climate change and warming permafrost pose increasing challenges in Kandersteg, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 ( Reuters )

Kandersteg, with a population of about 1,400, has spent over 11 million Swiss francs ($13.81 million) on disaster preparedness, including dams to slow flooding, Mayor Maeder said.

Residents, who get regular updates on the mountain's movements via email and WhatsApp, have faith in the technology.

"We still sleep well," said Patrick Jost, head of Kandersteg's tourism office, whose home is one of the most exposed to a potential Spitzer Stein collapse.

He lives with his two children in the red zone, the village's most high-risk area, where no new construction is allowed.

A map of Kandersteg:

Despite the shock of Blatten, life is largely unchanged, including vital tourism, locals say.

Kandersteg will perform its first ever full evacuation drill next year, Maeder said, observing: "Blatten and Kandersteg, that's just the tip of the iceberg."

Residents like 77-year-old Rudi Schorer know they will have to move fast in an emergency, and have set aside identification details, spare clothes and a few belongings.

"These are ready in a suitcase at home," Schorer said. "That's what we were advised to do, and that's what we did."