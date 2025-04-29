Two teenagers killed train surfing after hitting signal bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two teenage boys died in a train accident in Berlin after they hit a signal bridge while “train surfing”.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old, who have not yet been named, were joyriding on the roof of the S1 train around 5:20am on Sunday when they collided with a steel structure, according to police.

The train was travelling at approximately 60 kilometres per hour between the stops Schlachtensee and Wannsee when the fatal incident occurred. No further details have been released by the police regarding the incident.

According to German media outlet BILD, the local fire department was notified of an incident at 5:24am, and one of the teenagers died upon impact while the other died moments later.

Witnesses said that the 17-year-old’s gym membership card was found at the scene, as well as some of his clothes.

Deutsche Bahn spokesperson Michael Klein issued a warning to German media outlet RBB on Sunday, stating that trains are not playgrounds and appealed for people to refrain from such activities.

Train surfing has gained popularity among young people in recent years, largely due to the rise of thrill-seeker content on social media.

Berlin’s transport authorities previously condemned S-Bahn surfing in 2019 when it had become a craze on YouTube, calling it “suicidal”.

And a teenage girl was killed and another was injured after being run over by a train while subway surfing in New York in October last year.

The two girls were on top of a southbound train at the 111th Street station in Corona, a neighborhood of Queens, when they fell onto the tracks, in between the cars, and were struck.

Police said that one girl, around 13 or 14, was declared dead at the scene while the other, 12, was left severely injured, the MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said.