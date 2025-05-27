Suspect in fatal knife attack at German festival admits killings as trial starts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The suspect in a knife attack at a festival in the German city of Solingen went on trial Tuesday on murder and terrorism charges, and acknowledged his guilt as the proceedings opened.

Three people were killed in the Aug. 23 attack at a “Festival of Diversity” marking the 650th anniversary of the city in western Germany. The Syrian man, who has been identified only as Issa Al H. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested a day after the attack.

He is charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group, in the trial at the state court in Duesseldorf.

There are no formal pleas in the German legal system. However, the suspect admitted responsibility for the attack in a statement read by his lawyers, German news agency dpa reported.

“I have brought severe guilt upon myself. I am prepared to accept the verdict," he said. “I killed innocent people, not infidels.”

The Solingen incident was one of several deadly attacks in the months leading up to Germany's national election in February that involved immigrant suspects, pushing migration to the forefront of the political agenda in that vote.

It highlighted problems with returning rejected asylum-seekers to the first country where they entered the European Union, as is supposed to happen under EU rules. The suspect was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria in 2023 but reportedly disappeared for a time and avoided expulsion.

Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

The Duesseldorf court has scheduled trial sessions until late September.