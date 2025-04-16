Doctor charged with killing 15 patients, setting fires to cover up crimes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A German doctor has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of 15 patients who were receiving end of life care.

The Berlin man is also accused of attempting to cover up the evidence by starting fires in the patients’ homes.

The doctor – a 40-year-old man whose name has not been released, in line with privacy rules in Germany – was part of a nursing service's end-of-life care team.

He was initially suspected in the deaths of four palliative care patients.

However, the number of suspected victims has crept much higher since last summer.

Investigators now say they have found evidence linking the doctor to the deaths of 15 people between September 22, 2021, and July 24, 2024.

open image in gallery The doctor is accused of administering an anaesthetic and a muscle relaxer to patients, stopping their breathing ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The alleged victims' ages ranged from 25 to 94 years old. The majority of them died in their own homes, prosecutors said.

The doctor is accused of administering both an anaesthetic and a muscle relaxer to the patients without their knowledge or consent.

The drug cocktail then allegedly paralysed the patients’ respiratory muscles. Respiratory arrest (where breathing stops) and death followed within minutes, prosecutors said.

The doctor has been in custody since August 6, 2024. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that he has not yet responded to the case against him.

The charges were filed to the Berlin state court, which will now have to decide whether to bring the case to trial and if so, when to do so.

Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors said they aim to ask the court to establish that the suspect bears particularly severe guilt, meaning that he will would not be eligible for release after 15 years, as is usually the case in Germany.

They also want the doctor to be banned from his profession for life, they said.