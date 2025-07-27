Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iconic TV German mouse statue damaged in arson attack

‘A piece of childhood, a symbol of joy and togetherness has been attacked’

Stefanie Dazio
Saturday 26 July 2025 13:25 EDT
A mouse statue that has been set on fire stands in front of the WDR (West German Broadcasting Corporation) building in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Sascha Thelen/dpa via AP)
A mouse statue that has been set on fire stands in front of the WDR (West German Broadcasting Corporation) building in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Sascha Thelen/dpa via AP)

German broadcaster WDR confirmed on Saturday that a statue of its iconic children's television mascot, 'Die Maus', was set on fire by vandals.

Known simply as 'Die Maus', the cartoon character is the eponymous star of 'Die Sendung mit der Maus' (The Show with the Mouse), a programme that has captivated audiences since its debut in West Germany in 1971. Its short episodes are renowned for their educational segments and inclusion of other languages.

The distinctive statue, depicting the character's famous orange body, brown ears, arms, and legs, serves as a welcoming figure for families and children visiting the media building in Cologne, Germany.

A receptionist for WDR saw several young people standing around the statue in Cologne on a camera feed overnight Friday into Saturday. She then noticed flames and called the fire department, WDR said.

The fire blackened parts of the mouse's face and arm, images show. The station said a police complaint had been filed against an unidentified person.

Matthias Körnich, head of children's programming for WDR, said it's not just a figurine that was damaged.

“A piece of childhood, a symbol of joy and togetherness has been attacked,” he said. “The mouse belongs to Cologne.”

