Children among several injured after car crashes into group of people in Berlin
Emergency services said the crash was an accident
Several people including children have been injured in Berlin after a car crashed into a group of people, German media have reported.
A BMW struck a group of children reportedly aged 7-8 years old, while making a turn in the central borough of Mitte, according to the newspaper Bild.
Three of the children were injured and taken to the nearby Virchow hospital.
According to initial reports, one adult was seriously injured and she was also taken to the hospital.
The driver of the BMW was uninjured, and the crash was reportedly unintentional.
Photos of the scene show a man leaning against a car and being questioned by police. The car's front left headlight is damaged.
The accident occurred around 13.10 on Thursday on Seestrasse, at the corner of Dohnagestell in the City’s central Wedding district.
Emergency services remain on the scene, securing the area and comforting the children.
According to Bild, police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of drugs and have ordered a blood sample.
An investigation has been launched.
