Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two rescue planes to be sent to Amsterdam following a “very violent incident” targeting Israeli football fans, his office announced on Friday.

The directive came after several people reported attacks tied to a football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which Ajax won 5-0.

Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the attacks, stating, “Fans who went to see a football game encountered antisemitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness,” in a post on X.

Israel’s national security ministry advised citizens in Amsterdam to remain in their hotels as a precaution.

Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof said the violence targetting Israeli citizens was unacceptable, adding that all perpetrators needed to be prosecuted.

“I followed the news from Amsterdam with disgust,” Schoof said in a post on X in which he also said he was in touch with Mr Netanyahu.

Dutch authorities detained 57 people after pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempted to approach the Johan Cruyff Stadium, where protests had been banned.

While fans left the stadium peacefully, clashes erupted in the city centre later in the night.

Youth clash with Israeli football fans outside Amsterdam Central station ( X/iAnnet via REUTERS )

Issuing a statement condemning the attack, Mr Netanyahu’s office said: “The prime minister views this horrific incident with great severity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces act firmly and quickly against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Israel's Defence Forces announced a rescue mission with medical teams being deployed in coordination with the Dutch government.

“The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams,” the IDF said.

Video on social media showed crowds running through the streets and a man being beaten, with some attackers shouting “Free Palestine”.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett also shared videos on social media platform X of the purported attack.

Israeli football supporters and Dutch youth clash near Amsterdam Central station, in Amsterdam ( Reuters )

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar asked the Dutch government to help Israeli citizens arrive safely at the airport.