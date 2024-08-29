Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Olympic legend Sir Ben Ainslie robbed at knifepoint of £17k Rolex in Barcelona

Sir Ben Ainslie was cornered by a gang who threatened him with a knife, according to local media reports

Alex Croft
Thursday 29 August 2024 06:27
Comments
Sir Ben Ainslie is in Barcelona to lead his racing team, INEOS Britannia
Sir Ben Ainslie is in Barcelona to lead his racing team, INEOS Britannia (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Sir Ben Ainslie, one of Britain’s greatest Olympians, has been robbed at knifepoint for his Rolex watch in Barcelona.

Sir Ben, aged 47, was cornered by a gang who threatened with a knife before taking the watch, worth £16,858, on Saturday night, according to local media.

The four-time gold medallist is in Barcelona as part of the INEOS Britannia sailing team for the America’s Cup.

Sir Ben confirmed the theft in a statement, telling the Telegraph: “Barcelona is a fantastic host city for the America’s Cup, and the team has felt welcomed and is enjoying our stay in this vibrant city.

“Like in all big cities, you can be affected by opportunistic crime and my situation is no different. This matter is now with the local authorities.”

Barcelona is notorious for watch thefts, often from wealthy tourists, prompting authorities to form a dedicated police team dealing with the robbery of high-value watches.

The Independent has contacted Sir Ben and INEOS Britannia for further comment.

On Thursday it appeared he had put the theft behind him to focus on the Amercia’s Cup, with the team hoping to make the final round of the competition in New Zealand in October.

“Racing for keeps now with ⁦@ineosbritannia. Massive team effort to get us this far and now the fun begins,” he wrote on X on Thursday morning.

Earlier this year, Sir Ben, who is the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, announced his decision to step down from the Emirates Great Britain SailGP team.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in