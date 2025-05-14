Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British teenager reported missing in Thailand found detained in Georgia on drug smuggling charges

Bella May Culley, 18, from Billingham, Co Durham, was filmed by local media walking into a court in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi in handcuffs

Tom Watling
Wednesday 14 May 2025 06:37 EDT
Comments
Bella May Culley was reported missing in Thailand earlier this month before resurfacing in Georgia
Bella May Culley was reported missing in Thailand earlier this month before resurfacing in Georgia (Facebook)

A British teenager who disappeared while travelling in Thailand has been arrested 4,000 miles away in Georgia, accused of smuggling dozens of bags of cannabis into the country.

Bella May Culley, 18, from Billingham, County Durham, was filmed by local media walking into a court in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi in handcuffs. She had not been heard from since last Saturday, when she failed to check in with her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, as planned.

The teenager’s father and aunt had flown out to Bangkok over the weekend to find out more about Ms Culley’s whereabouts, only to discover on Tuesday that she was in Georgia.

The Georgian interior ministry says the teenager is facing life imprisonment, which is 20 years.

A statement read: “B.K, born in 2006, is charged with illegally purchasing and storing a particularly large amount of narcotics, illegally purchasing and storing the narcotic drug marijuana, and illegally importing it into Georgia. The committed crime envisions up to 20 years — or life imprisonment.”

Local media said the teenager was arrested at Tbilisi airport in possession of “34 hermetically sealed packages containing marijuana … as well as 20 packages of hashish”.

A British Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that Ms Culley had been detained in Georgia and that they were supporting the teenager’s family. Cleveland police also confirmed Ms Culley had been detained in Georgia.

Ms Kennedy said her daughter had flown to Thailand on 3 May after travelling around the Philippines in April.

“She flew out to the Philippines after Easter with a friend and she was there for three weeks,” Mrs Kennedy told Teesside Live.

“She was posting loads of pictures and then she went to Thailand on about May 3. The last message she sent was to me and that was on Saturday at 5.30 pm, saying she was going to FaceTime me later.

“That was the last message anyone has received from what we can figure out up to now.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in