Pregnant British teenager Bella Culley freed from Georgia prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bella Culley, a pregnant British teenager held in Georgia over drug smuggling charges, has been freed.

The 19-year-old from Billingham in Teesside was awaiting sentencing after she was accused of smuggling 12kg (26lb) of marijuana and 2kg (4.4lb) of hashish in her hold luggage at Tbilisi International Airport in May.

She had been held in the ex-Soviet prison for over five months, and said she had been forced to boil pasta in a kettle to eat and dig a hole in the ground to use the toilet. She is 35 weeks pregnant and was transferred to a mother and baby unit over the weekend, but has now been freed.

Footage from outside the court shows the teen appearing shocked, overwhelmed and grateful as she left the building with her lawyer.

open image in gallery Culley said she was ‘relieved’ at being released as she appeared overwhelmed ( REUTERS )

Speaking to media upon her release, Ms Culley said: “I’m feeling relieved.” She said she did not expect to be freed and felt “happy” upon hearing the news. Asked about the conditions in prison, she looked to her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, who shook her head and said: “Bella, no”.

Ms Culley then asked: “Can we go now?” and left the premises.

Shortly before her final hearing, Culley’s lawyer said a plea bargain had been reached at the last minute. Learning of the news, Ms Culley was seen giving her lawyer Malkhaz Salakaia a hug.

open image in gallery Lyanne Kennedy, the mother of 19-year-old Bella May Culley, arrives to attend a court session in Tbilisi, Georgia (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP) ( AP )

Last week, her family made a payment of £137,000 to reduce her sentence after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors at Tbilisi City Court. She had been facing up to twenty years in prison when she was first arrested.

Culley had initially pleaded not guilty at a hearing in July to possession and trafficking illegal drugs, and said she had been tortured into transporting them by a gang.

open image in gallery Bella Culley was arrested in Georgia in Spain after being reported missing in Thailand ( East2West )

She is due to give birth before Christmas and fell pregnant while travelling in southeast Asia. She had been reported missing in Thailand and was arrested shortly after in Georgia.

Speaking in court, Ms Culley had said: “I did not want to do this. I was forced to do this through torture. I just wanted to travel. I am a good person. I am a student at university. I am a clean person. I don't do drugs.”

Her lawyer told the court at a pre-trial hearing that she had been threatened with a hot iron to travel with the suitcase filled with drugs. The teenager stood in front of the judge in the courtroom and showed her scarred right wrist.