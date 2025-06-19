Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British superyacht that sank off Sicily last August, killing seven people, will be lifted from the seabed this weekend - nearly a year after the tragedy unfolded.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among seven people who died when the 56-metre (184ft) Bayesian sank off the coast of the Italian island on August 19.

The boat’s manufacturers, Italian prosecutors, British marine investigators and survivors have all made different claims about why the boat sank so suddenly.

The boat’s captain and two crew members are currently under investigation for manslaughter.

The Independent looks at everything we know about the incident and how the boat may have sank.

open image in gallery Billionaire entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah were among seven people who died when the Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily ( Family handout )

What do we know about the incident?

The Bayesian sank off the coast of the Sicilian capital of Palermo in Italy in the early hours of 19 August last year, after it was hit by unexpected extreme weather. It took just 16 minutes to sink.

There were 22 people on board and seven were killed, including Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah.

A coastguard official in Palermo said at the time that bad weather had been expected but not of the magnitude witnessed. Winds of up to 90mph were recorded on the day.

Subsequent investigations have identified that the boat was hit by a mesocyclone, which is a type of powerful rotating thunderstorm that can produce tornadoes or extreme wind bursts.

Why did the Bayesian sink?

open image in gallery The Italian Coast Guard assists in the recovery operation for the Bayesian near Palermo ( AP )

Sicilian prosecutors are have opened an inquiry into suspected manslaughter and have placed the captain James Cutfield, from New Zealand, and two British crew members, Tim Parker Eaton and Matthew Griffiths, under investigation.

Experts have claimed that hatches and doors were left open overnight by the crew, causing the boat to sink.

The owner of the boat and the wife of Mr Lynch, Angela Bacares, has also accused the crew of making “questionable decisions” when she was up on deck with them on the night of the tragedy.

But an interim report by the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found that the vessel's design, particularly its raised centreboard and high mast, could also be responsible for the tragedy.

open image in gallery A firefighter cave diver prepares to reach the wrecked luxury superyacht Bayesian in August 2024 ( Vigili del Fuoco )

The report suggested the structure may have compromised the boat’s stability in “motoring mode,” vulnerabilities that were not included in the yacht’s stability manual.

The MAIB report also challenged claims made by yacht builder The Italian Sea Group, finding that the Bayesian would capsize at a 70.6-degree heel, contrary to the builder’s assertion it could recover from 73 degrees.

While TISG said 80-knot winds would tilt the yacht only 28 degrees, investigators found that winds exceeding 63 knots were enough to knock it over.

Giovanni Costantino, the Chief of TISG, has described the yacht as “unsinkable” and claimed the crew must have left doors or hatches open, allowing water in.

How investigators plan to rescue the boat

open image in gallery The superyacht Bayesian (left), which capsized off the coast of Sicily is seen in the dark ( Fabio La Bianca )

The Bayesian is set to be recovered this weekend as part of a multimillion pound rescue operation.

The yacht has sat on the seafloor for 10 months and efforts to recover it were stifled first by difficult weather conditions and later by the death of a Dutch diver helping with the rescue mission.

The 184ft boat will be lifted from the seabed by the Hebo Lift 10 barge, which features one of Europe’s most powerful maritime cranes. A steel sling has been fitted by undersea drones beneath the Bayesian to facilitate the lift.

The hard clay sea bed had initially made fitting four of the eight cables needed to lift the yacht difficult, but on Tuesday, a remote-controlled diamond wire precision cutting tool was used to sever the mast, allowing the boat to partially right.

The Hebo barge then lifted the boat enough to fit the remaining four cables beneath the Bayesian’s stern.

The Bayesian’s insurer, British Marine, has tasked the London-based marine consultancy group TMC Marine with raising the yacht. TMC has previously said about 70 experts would be involved in the lifting operation.