Recovery of Mike Lynch’s superyacht stopped after diver dies during salvage mission

A recovery operation for a superyacht sunk off the Sicilian coast has been paused after a diver died during the salvage effort.

The yacht, named Bayesian, sank a year ago following a powerful storm that claimed the lives of seven people, including UK tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter.

The vessel currently rests 49 meters (160 feet) below the surface. The diver, a specialist working on the recovery, died Saturday, according to a spokesman for the company overseeing the operation. Further details surrounding the diver's death were not immediately available.

“We are saddened to confirm the tragic death of a specialist diver while doing underwater work earlier today (Friday),” said David Wilson, spokesman for the British-based TMC Marine, in an emailed statement.

He also said authorities started an investigation and “all parties are offering their full cooperation.”

The Palermo Port Authority, in charge of the investigation, declined to comment on the cause of the diver's death.

The local prosecutor's office has also sealed off the area where the 39-year-old Dutch diver died, local media reported.

open image in gallery Deacon of the Church of England, Carrie Pemberton Ford, center, speaks, Sunday, May 4, 2025, after attending a Mass celebrated by Catholic priest, father Lorenzo Buscemi, second from right, in the Sicilian village of Porticello, southern Italy, for the victims of the British superyacht Bayesian which sank off Porticello, on Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Marine salvage experts began work in early May to refloat the ship from the seabed off the Sicilian port of Porticello, importing one of the most powerful maritime cranes in Europe from Rotterdam.

The plan was to cut the yacht’s 75-meter (246-foot) aluminum mast — the second tallest in the world — to allow the hull to be brought to the surface more easily. It was thought initially the operation would take from 20 to 25 days to salvage the yacht, but now it is unclear when the Bayesian’s complex recovery could be resumed.

Dutch-based companies HEBO, a maritime services company from Rotterdam, and SMIT Salvage lead the salvage operation on site with support from Italian specialists.

open image in gallery Hannah and Mike Lynch died in the sinking last summer (family handout/PA) ( PA Media )

The 56-meter (183-foot)-long, 473-ton yacht sank during what appears to have been a sudden downburst, or localized powerful wind from a thunderstorm that spreads rapidly after hitting the surface. Prosecutors are investigating the captain and two crew members for possible responsibility in the sinking.

In addition to Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International Chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, Judy, attorney Chris Morvillo and his wife, Neda, and the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, died in the shipwreck.