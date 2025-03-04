Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bus crash involving British cruise ship passengers visiting Barcelona may have been caused by a pedestrian dashing across one of the city’s busiest streets without looking.

At least 50 people were injured when two tourist buses smashed into each other on the popular sightseeing spot Diagonal Avenue. Four of the victims, including a child, are in critical condition following the collision on Monday.

Local media reported that the driver of one of the buses swerved to try and avoid a pedestrian who was crossing outside of the designated area.

open image in gallery Emergency services work at the site of a collision between two tourist buses ( REUTERS )

When the Canals de Girona driver, carrying Italian students from the Sicilian city of Messina, tried to swerve to avoid the man he collided with another bus that had stopped to collect tourists visiting the Gaudí masterpiece La Pedrera.

The parked Julià coach was transporting mainly British, French and German passengers for a cruise company to take them back to the port of Barcelona, ​​where their ship was due to set sail. The Girona bus mounted the pavement and could not stop until it hit a tree and then a lamppost, El Pais reports.

La Vanguardia reported one of the critically injured is the 60-year-old pedestrian struck by the bus. The other three more seriously injured include a child getting into the coach with a relative and a fourth who was already inside.

Witnesses described the aftermath as chaotic, with injured passengers calling for help and bystanders attempting to assist before paramedics could arrive.

A nearby dental clinic was even converted into an improvised field hospital taking in casualties until the arrival of the first SEM ambulances.

Catalonian regional president Salvador Illa said on X after the crash: “Very worried following the situation following the accident involving two coaches in Barcelona.

“I am in permanent contact with the city mayor Jaume Collboni and the emergency services who I thank for their rapid intervention. All my support to those affected.”