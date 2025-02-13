Urgent recall for over 10,000 baby soothers due to choking risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over 10,000 baby soothers sold in Ireland have been recalled due to a risk of choking to babies and small children, the consumer watchdog said.

People are being advised to stop using the 123 Baby Essentials Orthodontic Style Soothers 2pk product immediately as it can break into small parts that a child could put in their mouth and risk choking.

The soothers come in the colours blue, pink, and white and are being recalled from various retailers and pharmacies across Ireland, including EuroGiant.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said that when their product safety experts tested the soothers, they failed on multiple counts, the most serious being that the shield of the soother broke during impact resistance testing, creating a small part.

The recall was issued after an EU-wide product safety check of the soothers.

The soothers come in the colours blue, pink, and white

CCPC director of communications Grainne Griffin said: “There are approximately 10,200 affected soothers in Ireland that could, in the mouths of babies or small children, break into small pieces, get lodged in their throats and cause them serious harm or even death.

“Consumers should stop using this product immediately and keep them out of reach of children.

“If you’re in any doubt about the soother your baby or young child has, take it away from them and compare to the picture on ccpc.ie or on our social media channels.

“If you have the packaging, check the trade name, product code and batch number.

“If you discover the soother is one of those recalled, stop using it immediately.

“Consumers should dispose of the product or return it to the store where they bought it.”