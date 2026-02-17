British skier killed in French Alps avalanche named after manslaughter investigation opens
Friends of Stuart Leslie paid tribute to a ‘true legend’ after he was one of three people killed in the French ski resort of Val d’Isère
A British skier killed in an avalanche in the French Alps has been named after a manslaughter investigation was opened by authorities.
Stuart Leslie was in group of four skiing off-piste in the Val d’Isère ski resort in south-east France when they were swept away by an avalanche late on Friday morning. A second Briton and a French skier also died in the incident.
Their deaths came just a day after the resort had issued a red alert for avalanche risk, which according to Le Monde is only the third time such a warning had been issued in 25 years.
Albertville public prosecutor Benoit Bachelet said in a statement that a manslaughter investigation had now been opened, according to reports. He added that the ski instructor, who was with the group was unharmed and tested negative for drugs and alcohol.
The Val d’Isère ski resort’s website said off-piste skiing is strongly discouraged due to a very high avalanche risk, after the risk level was scored four out of five by the French national weather service Meteo-France.
Piste director at Val d'Isère Cédric Bonnevie told The Telegraph that the avalanche rumbled 400 metres (1,300ft) down the slope, carrying the three victims with it.
Its cause remains unknown, but French media has reported a skier on higher ground may have triggered it.
Tributes have been posted online for Mr Leslie, who friends described as a “true legend”.
“He lived life to the absolute maximum — he packed ten men’s lives into one. He squeezed everything out of every moment,” Craig Hunter wrote about his friend in a tribute on Facebook. “We shared endless laughs, unforgettable memories and our dreams that were coming reality.”
The picture was accompanied by several images of Mr Leslie, including shots of him skiing, sitting at bars and restaurants with friends, and enjoying fancy dress parties.
“When we skied together, he was at his happiest. He always said there was no better feeling in life, skiing fresh powder was pure freedom,” Mr Hunter added.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in France and are in touch with local authorities.”
Friday’s incident was the latest in a series of fatal avalanches which have plagued the region, including a British skier in his 50s who was also killed in the French Alps in January.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was skiing off-piste at the La Plagne resort in south-eastern France, the resort said in a statement.
In Switzerland, heavy snow caused a train to derail in Valais on Monday morning, injuring five people.
The train was forced from its tracks near the Valais village of Goppenstein on Monday morning. Mountain rescue teams swooped in to help evacuate the 29 passengers on board, one of whom was taken to hospital with injuries.
