Opposition leader arrested at Georgia anti-Government protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of Georgia’s largest opposition party was arrested on Sunday as thousands of demonstrators again took to the streets demanding new parliamentary elections.

Nika Melia, the leader of the Coalition for Change, has since been released on bail after detention for an administrative offence, according to the Interfax News Agency.

"At the police station, I was sitting on a chair in handcuffs and was kicked by a police officer," Interfax cited Melia as telling journalists afterwards.

There was no immediate comment from the police.

Melia was one of several anti-government protesters arrested on on Sunday as thousands of demonstrators briefly blocked a motorway on the edge of the capital Tbilisi.

open image in gallery Protesters scuffle with police during an anti-government rally demanding new parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Georgia February 2 ( REUTERS )

Georgia's Ministry Of Internal Affairs had said in a statement before the protest that the police would ensure the rally took place "in a peaceful environment, within the limits established by law."

Former Tbilisi Mayor Giorgi Ugulava was also arrested, local media reported.

Georgians have been rallying nightly since November, when the ruling Georgian Dream party said it was suspending European Union accession talks until 2028, abruptly halting a long-standing national goal.

Georgian Dream held onto power in a disputed election in October that opposition parties say was rigged. The government says the vote was fair and free.

Protests had dwindled in recent weeks but they resumed with greater force on Sunday when thousands of people gathered outside a shopping complex on the northern edge of Tbilisi and briefly blocked the road leading out of the city.

Police presence at the rally was considerable. Earlier on Sunday, the Interior Ministry warned protesters in a statement that blocking the motorway was a criminal offence.

One protester was seen by the side of the road, unconscious. Reuters was unable to establish what had happened to him.

Unverified video footage posted on social media showed scores of police in balaclavas beating protesters on the streets and others carrying away injured demonstrators into ambulances.