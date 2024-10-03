Billionaire Frank Stronach is facing additional sexual assault charges in Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Austrian-Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach is facing more sexual assault charges involving three additional complainants, court documents show. The latest charges bring the total number of accusers in his case to 13.

The 92-year-old Stronach was first charged in early June with five sex-related offences involving three complainants. Peel Regional Police filed more charges against him later that month as other complainants came forward. The alleged offences dated from 1977 to as recently as February of this year.

Court documents filed in a Brampton, Ontario courthouse last week and obtained Thursday show that Stronach now stands accused of five additional charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault, for a total of 18 charges in the case. The alleged crimes are said to have occurred in Toronto and the hamlet of Gormley, Ontario, north of the city.

Stronach, who is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 7, has previously denied all allegations against him and claimed in a CBC interview that his accusers are motivated by money. His former lawyer Brian Greenspan has said Stronach would “vigorously” defend his reputation in court.

Stronach’s latest lawyer, Leora Shemesh, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the most recent charges.

Stronach became one of Canada’s wealthiest people by creating auto parts giant Magna in his garage in 1957. He also founded The Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing, and founded Stronach International in 2018, a company focusing on organic foods and “micro-electric mobility.”

Stronach resigned as Magna’s chairman in 2011 and founded his own political party in his native Austria the following year.

Magna International Inc. said Thursday it has launched a targeted review of its historical records in response to the charges against Stronach.

Magna spokeswoman Tracy Fuerst said if any relevant information is found, the company — which is not facing any criminal or civil allegations — will follow a strict protocol to respect the legal rights of all and co-operate with authorities.

The internal document review has so far discovered one settlement involving a historical harassment allegation against Stronach and Magna Entertainment Corp. that had already been reported.