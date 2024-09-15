Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

PSG sends support to defender Nuno Mendes after racial abuse

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media after a French league game

Via AP news wire
Sunday 15 September 2024 12:45

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media after a French league game.

The club condemned the abuse and expressed its "full support” Sunday for the Portugal left back, who was targeted following PSG's 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday.

Mendes, who is Black, shared on his Instagram account a racist message he received.

During the match, Mendes brought down Ludovic Ajorque in the box for a penalty that Romain Del Castillo converted to give Brest the lead.

“Paris Saint-Germain doesn't tolerate racism, antisemitism or any other form of discrimination,” the club said. “The racial insults directed at Nuno Mendes are totally unacceptable ... we are working with the relevant authorities and associations to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

