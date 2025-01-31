Karla Sofia Gascón apologizes for old tweets, says she is 'deeply sorry to those I have caused pain'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Karla Sofia Gascón, the Oscar-nominated trans actor and star of of the movie “Emilia Pérez,” is apologizing for her old posts on social media that denigrated Islam and that called George Floyd “a drug addict and a hustler.”

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” the actor said in a statement via Netflix, where her film can be streamed. "All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Gascón made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated for the Oscar for best actress, helping make “Emilia Pérez” the most nominated film going into next month's show. Netflix will be hoping the controversy doesn't derail the film's Oscar chances.

Old posts from Gascon's account on Twitter resurfaced this week, some going as far back as 2016, that took aim at Muslims' dress, language and culture in her native Spain. She also suggested that Islam be banned.

And less than a month after George Floyd, a Black man, who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in 2020, prompting a national reckoning with police brutality and racism, Gascón offered her assessment of Floyd as a drug addict who “very few people ever cared” for.

Gascón was a regular in Mexican telenovelas before transitioning in 2018. In “Emilia Pérez,” she plays both a menacing cartel kingpin and the woman who emerges after the kingpin fakes his own death, Emilia Pérez. Years later, Emilia contacts the lawyer who facilitated her transition (Zoe Saldaña) to help her reunite with her wife (Selena Gomez) and their children.

Old tweets have come back to haunt celebrities before, include James Gunn, Trevor Noah and Blake Shelton. All have rebounded, with Gunn getting rehired to direct the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film for Marvel and the upcoming “Superman” reboot; Noah is hosting this weekend's Grammy Awards and Shelton was for years a coach on NBC's “The Voice.”