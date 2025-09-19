Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A shopkeeper in Germany has sparked nationwide outrage after posting an anti-Semitic sign in the window banning Jews from the store.

The message, which was placed on the door of a shop in the northern town of Flensburg, declared “Jews not allowed”, adding: “Nothing personal, nothing anti-semitic — I just can’t stand you.”

The sign has since been removed from the door, with the public prosecutors office saying there is "reasonable suspicion that the words are likely to disturb the public peace and incite hatred towards Jews living in Germany”. However, according to local media, it is still visible on a wall inside the shop.

Local and national leaders condemned the message, which had echoes of the brutal oppression faced by Jewish people in Nazi Germany during the 1930s and 40s.

Felix Klein, Germany’s federal commissioner for tackling anti-Semitism, told broadcaster Welt TV it was a “very clear case of anti-semitism,” adding that “action must be taken”.

Flensburg Mayor Fabian Geyer said: "This is a reminder of the darkest chapters of Germany's history and has absolutely no place in this city.”

Speaking to local newspaper Schleswig-Holsteinische Zeitungsverlag, shop owner Hans Felten-Reisch, 60, attempted to defend the sign by claiming he had put it up in response to the war in Gaza. "I'm not inciting hatred, I'm just saying what I think,” he said.

“After all, there are Jews living in Israel, and I can’t decide who is for or against the attacks. This is hypocrisy. They keep saying history must not repeat itself, but then they do it themselves.”

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor also slammed the sign, saying: “In Flensburg, in 2025, signs saying ‘Jews not allowed’ are once again hanging in shop windows. Just like then, in the streets, cafés and stores of the 1930s.

“This is exactly how it began—step by step, sign by sign. It is the same old hatred, only in a different font. After the signs came shards of glass, fire and destruction. And today, people behave as if it were ‘nothing personal.’”

open image in gallery Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that criticism of Israel was being used in Germany as a pretext for stoking hatred against Jews ( AP )

He added: "It was never about Zionism. It was always about Jewish life. And it has never ended harmlessly. Politicians cannot wait until it is too late—they must act now, before words once again turn into actions. Jewish life must be safe and visible in Germany! I hope that no Christian, no Muslim, no atheist and no Jew will ever again enter the store whose owner hung this sign.”

On Thursday morning, the Flensburg police confirmed to Stern magazine that they had received at least four complaints against Velten-Reisch. "These are now being examined by the public prosecutor's office for possible offences," a spokesperson said, according to local news reports.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that criticism of Israel was increasingly being used in Germany as a pretext for stoking hatred against Jews.

Speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Central Council of Jews, Merz said that anti-Semitism had "become louder, more open, more brazen, more violent almost every day" since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, that ignited the Gaza war.