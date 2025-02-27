Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media influencer and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan landed in Florida on Thursday after leaving Romania where they face trial on charges of rape and human trafficking.

The pair flew into Fort Lauderdale and straight into a political storm after state governor Ron DeSantis said they were not welcome.

Speaking to reporters outside Fort Lauderdale airport, Andrew Tate said: "We live in a democratic society where it's innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood. We've yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives, ever, we have no criminal record anywhere on the planet, ever.

Our case was dismissed on the 19th of December in Romania under the Biden administration, and our prosecutor recently decided, because we have no active indictment in court, to let us go and return. This is a democratic society."

He did not comment on why they had gone to Florida, or if Donald Trump had helped get their travel ban lifted.

The brothers were initially arrested in December 2022 and are under criminal investigation in Romania on accusations of forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. They have denied all wrongdoing.

They also deny allegations of rape and human trafficking in the UK, for which they are wanted by the police. Their extradition to the UK is set to be organised once their case in Romania finishes.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers earlier this month. During the US election, the Tates supported Mr Trump and have seen widespread support on right-wing social media.

However, Mr DeSantis said: “No, Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct,” he said at a press conference. “Our attorney general, James Uthmeier, is looking into what state hooks and jurisdictions we have to deal with this.”

Mr Trump was asked about the brothers during his Oval Office meeting with Sir Keir Starmer. The prime minister said he would raise the issue with the US president, who himself said he knew nothing of the case.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors had approved a “request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania”.

The agency added: “These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure.”

The brothers had been banned from leaving Romania since December 2023, despite having dual UK-US nationality.

Andrew Tate’s accusers, who allege they were victims of rape and coercive control and have brought a civil claim against him in the UK, have said the news has left them “retraumatised”.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, behind, speaking to reporters after landing in Florida ( EPA )

In a joint statement, the four women said: “We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

“We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK.”

Andrew Tate has amassed millions of followers over the past decade across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

Although he was banned from social media in August 2022, he was reinstated on Twitter when Elon Musk took over and rebranded it as X, where he now has 10.7 million followers.

The Tate brothers first moved to Romania in 2017, where they have lived in a large compound in Bucharest with armed guards.

He said the prospect of avoiding rape charges more easily was “probably 40 per cent of the reason” for moving to eastern Europe.

Tate said: “I’m not a f****** rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free. If you’re a man living in England or Germany or America or any of the Western world right now you’ve decided to live in a country where any woman … at any point in the future can destroy your life.”