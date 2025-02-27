Andrew Tate ‘has left Romania and is heading to the US’
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have reportedly left Romania and are believed to be heading to the US.
The brothers left the country after 5am local time this morning on a private jet from Baneasa airport, sources have told the BBC.
The social media figure and his brother were arrested in Romania three years ago, where they face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering. They have denied all these claims.
Despite having dual UK-US nationality, they had been banned from leaving Romania, although it appears to have been lifted.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
