Historic church in Amsterdam destroyed by huge fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic church in Amsterdam burned down early New Year’s Day.

Police rushed to the church just after midnight and found the neo-Gothic Vondelkerk, near the city's central Vondelpark, engulfed by flames.

The Amsterdam police and fire department said they were investigating and had no comment yet on what caused the blaze in the church, which was built in 1872.

The fire was part of a spate of emergencies the country saw heading into the New Year.

Two people died in fireworks accidents and there were scattered instances of violence.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just after midnight and were unable to save the historic church ( ANP/AFP via Getty Images )

The Netherlands traditionally rings in the New Year with people setting off their own fireworks, which causes hundreds of injuries and millions of euros in damage every year. This year, some 250 people were arrested on New Year's Eve and in several towns riot police were deployed, police said.

"The impact of heavy fireworks and arson this New Year's Eve in some areas was utterly devastating. The targeted violence against emergency services and police was intense again," police said in a statement on Thursday.

The fireworks accidents killed a 38-year-old man in Aalsmeer, close to Amsterdam, and a boy from Nijmegen, a town in the east of the country, police said.

New Year's Eve 2025 marked the last year before a nationwide ban on the sale of fireworks to consumers will come into effect.

Emergency room doctors, police, firefighters and local and national politicians have campaigned for the ban for years.