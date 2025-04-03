Car explodes at Dam Square in Amsterdam just days after mass stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A car has caught fire in the middle of Amsterdam’s historic city square – just metres away from where a British tourist tackled a suspected knifeman last week.

The vehicle burst into flames in Dam Square on Thursday. Dutch police suspect the driver, a 50-year-old Dutch citizen, was responsible for causing the blaze.

“Detectives are keeping all scenarios open, but have strong suspicions that the man wanted to take his own life. He is suspected of arson,” Amsterdam Police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident except the driver, who was arrested, according to police.

Footage on social media showed the fire was caused by an explosion, which happened after the small red car drove up to a crowd of people sitting and stood next to the busy square’s National Monument cenotaph.

A man with burning clothes then emerged from the car as flames billowed from its windows. Police could be seen extinguishing the flames on the man before taking him into custody.

The square was cordoned off while explosives experts investigated the vehicle.

open image in gallery The driver is suspected of causing the fire and has been arrested, police said ( EPA )

Last week, a man injured five people in a stabbing rampage at various locations near Dam Square. Police have identified the suspect in that incident as a 30-year-old Ukrainian national from the eastern Donetsk region, who prosecutors said had terrorist intent.

Police said a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man – both American nationals – were among the victims. A 73-year-old woman from Belgium, a 26-year-old man from Poland and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam were also injured.

One shop worker told The Independent they saw people injured on the ground during scenes of “panic” and confusion as people fled the scene of the stabbing last week.

“People definitely started to panic, and some people ran away in different directions because no one really knew what was happening. It was a panicky situation,” said the staff member at nearby Flagship Bike Tours, who gave his name as Louis H.

An English tourist who chased the suspected knifeman through busy alleys and pinned him to the ground was awarded a “hero’s medal” by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema.

