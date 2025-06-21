Amsterdam’s unique ring road festival sees wedding on the A10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an unconventional twist, Zuzanna Lisowska and Yuri Iozzelli exchanged wedding rings on Amsterdam's typically traffic-choked A10 ring road, transforming a bustling highway into a unique wedding venue.

The couple viewed securing a slot on the usually congested route as a good omen for their future together.

The ceremony took place as part of a day-long festival that saw sections of the A10 highway, which encircles the Dutch capital, closed to vehicles. Friends and complete strangers gathered to cheer and applaud as the couple said "I do!"

For Ms Lisowska, the unusual setting was simply "a super fun idea." She added: "Statistics were on our side. There were 400 couples who wanted to do it, so we feel really lucky to have been chosen." Mr Iozzelli quipped that it was "a nice party we didn’t have to organize." The unique ceremony offered a memorable start to their married life, turning a symbol of urban congestion into a celebration of love.

Their only regret was not being able to bring their pet rabbit. “It was too hot,” Lisowska said after exchanging rings with Iozzelli.

The city that is known for partying said that some 600,000 people tried to get access to the ring road festival last month when more than 200,000 free tickets were made available.

open image in gallery Zuzana Lisowska and Yuri Iozzelli get married on a highway bypass, as the Dutch capital celebrates its 750th anniversary with weddings, music and other events on the A10 ring road in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Curious city folk, from parents pushing strollers to students and grandparents, stopped to watch the weddings and enjoyed the one-off opportunity to see the road without the usual cacophony of cars.

Among them was communications student Kyra Smit.

“It’s really fun because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing," she said. "It’s so fun that you can say to people, wow, I’m married on the rings, so I really like this.”

The day was packed with events from music performances to readings, meetups and a fun run, shortened because of the heat. Organizers even placed a temporary forest of more than 8,000 trees on the blacktop.

open image in gallery Zuzana Lisowska and Yuri Iozzelli celebrate after getting married on a highway bypass as the Dutch capital celebrates its 750th anniversary with weddings, music and other events on the A10 ring road in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The municipality laid on extra water taps and places where revellers could slap on sun block as temperatures soared to 30 degrees Celsius (86F) and upwards on the road surface.

The city's official birthday is Oct. 27, reflecting the first time a variant of its name was used in an official document, and is staging celebratory events in the year leading up to that date. The festival on the ring road is the biggest so far and gave Amsterdam residents a new view of their ring road.

“It’s quite strange because normally you drive here and now you’re walking, so that’s a totally different situation,” said Marjolein de Bruijne, who works close to the A10.