Thousands converging in Serbian capital for a major rally that tests the ruling populists

Serbia's capital Belgrade was on edge on Friday ahead of a major anti-government rall y this weekend, with populist President Aleksandar Vucic's government ramping up efforts to dissuade people from attending with warnings of violence and arrests of opponents.

Thousands of students and others are converging in Belgrade from all over Serbia for Saturday's protest, which is seen as a culmination of months of anti-graft demonstrations in the Balkan country and a test for Vucic's right-wing government, which has faced mounting popular discontent.

The autocratic Serbian president has repeatedly warned that violence is planned at the rally and threatened arrests over any incidents. Vucic's supporters have been camping in the city center, fueling fears of clashes with the protesters.

Police on Friday detained six activists and members of an opposition party on suspicion of “preparing actions against the constitutional order and security” after an alleged recording of their meeting was broadcast on pro-government television stations the previous day.

Police also on Friday reported finding a car with German license plates in Belgrade with two bags inside containing Molotov cocktails, baseball bats, balaclavas and protective gloves.

Responding to tensions, the European Union mission in Serbia on Friday said “freedom of assembly is a fundamental right” and the safety of participants and institutions must be ensured.

“Violence must be avoided,” the EU said.

Students who have been marching or cycling toward Belgrade for days are expected to arrive on Friday evening for a festival-like welcome downtown.

A group that set off from the northern city of Novi Sad received a warm welcome along the way on Friday in Nova Pazova, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Belgrade.

“I honestly hope that there will not be any major problems," said Emilija Djurdjevic, one of the marchers. “We are coming in peace and we don't intend to do anything that should not be done. So my expectation is only positive.”

Previous student-led rallies in other Serbian cities have been peaceful while drawing huge crowds.

On Friday, tractors were parked around a park outside the Serbian presidency building in Belgrade where Vucic’s supporters, including former paramilitary fighters, have organized a counter-protest. Riot police were seen deploying in the park.

Authorities said the Parliament building across the street will be locked for the next three days for security reasons.

Local media reported that Serbian police banned journalists from Croatia from entering the country to cover the rally, also citing an alleged security threat. Vucic and other officials in the past have accused Croatia's intelligence service of orchestrating protests in Serbia, fueling nationalist sentiments by alleging that Serbia's traditional Balkan rival is involved.

Serbia’s railway company Srbijavoz earlier said it was stopping all intercity travel over an alleged bomb scare, a move seen as a way to prevent people from traveling to Belgrade.

Reports also emerged of cancelled bus services toward Belgrade, prompting students to set up an online platform for people to advertise free seats in their cars for those left without transport.

University students in Serbia are a key force behind the nationwide anti-graft movement which started after a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station and killed 15 people in Serbia’s north more than four months ago.

Almost daily protests have rattled Vucic's firm grip on power in Serbia with the momentum gradually building in favor of the demands for change.

Serbia is formally seeking European Union entry but the ruling populists have been accused of stifling democratic freedoms while strengthening relations with Russia and China.

Vucic has rejected proposals to form a transitional government that would schedule an election in six months. He has said he will step down “only if they kill me.”

The Serbian president has described the protests as a Western-orchestrated ploy to oust him from power and “destroy” Serbia. He is set to address the nation later on Friday.

Many in Serbia blamed the crash on Nov. 1 in Novi Sad on government corruption and negligence that resulted in poor renovation work on the central train station building.

AP writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed to this report.