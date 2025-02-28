Gang arrested over distributing AI-generated child abuse images
Two dozen people were arrested this week for their role in a criminal group that distributed images generated by artificial intelligence of children being sexually abused, Europol said on Friday.
The operation is one of the first involving AI-generated child abuse material, Europol said, adding there was a lack of national legislation surrounding the use of AI tools for this purpose.
The main suspect, a Danish national, ran an online platform where he distributed the AI-generated material he produced. Users around the world paid a “symbolic online payment” to access the platform.
The operation is ongoing, with authorities from 19 countries involved.
Most of the 25 arrests were carried out simultaneously on Wednesday in the operation led by Danish authorities, with more expected in the coming weeks, according to Europol.
