Far-right AfD holds rally as Magdeburg mourns Christmas market victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mourners laid flowers near the scene of the deadly Christmas market attack on Monday as investigators puzzled over the motive of the suspect and his previous encounters with authorities were scrutinized.

The Johanniskirche, a church a short walk from the scene of the attack, has become a central place of mourning since the suspect drove a car into the busy market on Friday evening, killing five people. A carpet of flowers now covers the broad sidewalk in front of the church.

The number of injured has risen to as many as 235.

The suspect, identified only as Taleb A., is a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia with a history of anti-Islamic rhetoric and a sympathy for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

He left video messages on his X account on the day of the attack.

In rambling commentary, he variously blamed Germany’s supposed liberalism for the death of Socrates, an ancient Greek philosopher, and accused police of stealing a USB stick from him and destroying a criminal complaint he had filed.

The Welt newspaper said he had undergone psychological treatment.

open image in gallery Candles and flowers outside the Johanneskirk in Magdeburg on Monday ( EPA )

At a gathering organized by AfD outside Magdeburg’s cathedral on Monday, co-leader Alice Weidel described the attack as “an act of an Islamist full of hatred for what constitutes human cohesion ... for us Germans, for us Christians.”

AfD is polling in second place nationwide and is particularly strong in eastern Germany, where Magdeburg is located.

Holger Muench, president of the federal criminal police office (BKA), told ZDF that Germany had received a warning from Saudi Arabia as far back as 2023 about the suspect, which German authorities investigated but found vague.

“The man also published a huge number of posts on the Internet. He also had various contacts with the authorities, made insults and even threats. But he was not known for acts of violence,” Muench said.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called for tougher internal security laws to be adopted, including a new act to strengthen police forces as well as the introduction of biometric surveillance.

“It is clear that we must do everything to protect the people of Germany from such horrific acts of violence. To do this, our security authorities need all the necessary powers and more personnel,” she told Spiegel news magazine.

open image in gallery A placard as people gather near a rally of Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) ( REUTERS )

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck voiced fears that the attack will fuel online misinformation before a snap national election expected in late February. He urged people not to “be infected by hatred.”

"There is still a lot we don't know and a lot is unexplained, including the exact motive," Mr Habeck said. “All the same, I fear that the distrust that was immediately propagated on the net against Muslims, foreigners and people with a history of immigration will entrench itself deeper in society.”

Taha al-Hajji, a Saudi lawyer in exile and the legal director for the Berlin-based European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR), said most Saudi opposition activists in Germany did not have a good relationship with the suspect.

“He made problems with everyone always ... He was really isolated,” said al-Hajji.

“He felt that he was the only one right and people were wrong, he felt he was the centre of everything, he was important. He always had problems with everyone.”

The local prosecutor in Magdeburg, Horst Nopens, said on Sunday that a possible factor in the attack may have been the suspect's “dissatisfaction with the treatment of Saudi refugees in Germany” but added that the motive remained unclear.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.