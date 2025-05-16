Greece files lawsuit against Adidas for ad showing a ‘shoe kicking the Acropolis’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Athens has launched legal action against Adidas for what appeared to be a drone show promoting the sports brand near the Acropolis.

The Greek culture minister said the show could constitute a breach of antiquities law.

Images circulating on social media depicted illuminated drones forming the Adidas logo and a shoe, with the Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, providing the backdrop.

The ancient citadel, home to the Parthenon Temple, a symbol of Athens' Golden Age, is one of the most visited sites globally.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said that the show exploited the Acropolis for commercial gain, violating national law and bypassing mandatory approval from the Culture Ministry.

"It's like the Adidas shoe kicking the Acropolis," Ms Mendoni told the local radio station Skai.

"A lawsuit has been already filed against anyone responsible."

open image in gallery The Acropolis is a symbol of Athens’ Golden Age ( AP )

Adidas has been approached, but declined to comment on the matter.

The culture ministry said it was also investigating whether the licensing procedure for the drone overflight had been followed.

The move comes weeks after Greece dismissed a request by director Yorgos Lathimos, known for the films The Favourite, Poor Things and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, to film scenes of his upcoming Bugonia movie on the Acropolis hill.

The science fiction comedy sees two conspiracists kidnap a CEO, played by Emma Stone, as they are convinced she is an alien.

Greece dismissed the filmmaker’s request on the grounds the film was incompatible with what the Acropolis symbolises.

Potential damage to the Ancient Greek monument has long been a concern of authorities.

In 2023, the country imposed a tourist cap, limiting visitor numbers at the Acropolis to 20,000 per day.

It previously received about 23,000 visitors per day at peak.

“That’s a huge number,” Ms Mendoni said at the time.

“Obviously tourism is desirable for the country, for all of us. But we must work out how excessive tourism won’t harm the monument.”

Limitations also vary depending on the time, with tourists having to book a time slot in advance.