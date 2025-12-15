Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italian scientists are pioneering a novel approach to sustainable snacking, developing sweet treats from lab-grown plant cells and fruit residues that can be 3D-printed into nutritious 'pastries'.

This innovative project, dubbed Nutri3D by the public research agency ENEA, aims to push culinary boundaries despite Italy's rich gastronomic heritage recently gaining UNESCO status.

Prototypes emerging from the initiative include snack bars and glistening "honey pearls," meticulously designed to retain both flavour and vital nutritional value.

Silvia Massa, who heads ENEA's Agriculture 4.0 lab, explained the driving force behind the research.

"In a world where arable land is shrinking and climate change forces us to rethink food production, the goal is to keep making what we are used to eating," she stated, adding that the objective "is not to grow the plant itself, but its cells."

This forward-thinking endeavour follows similar efforts in Northern Europe, where Finnish labs have produced fruit compotes from cell cultures and researchers in Zurich have developed cocoa-like flavourings.

open image in gallery Plant-based 3D-printed sliced meat are served at Impact Food restaurant in Rome, Italy ( REUTERS )

"We Italians add creativity, combining cellular food with recovered by-products," Massa said, referring to the fruit residues from jam production for example.

The project is run with EltHub — an Italian private technology R&D firm that is part of ELT Group — and Rigoni di Asiago, a family-owned company specialising in organic food products.

At EltHub in the central region of Abruzzo, ENEA's plant-based "inks" are shaped using a 3D printer.

An ENEA survey found 59 per cent of respondents were willing to try such foods.

The technology could also be useful in resource-scarce settings, such as space or in conflict zones, said EltHub director Ermanno Petricca, dubbing the snacks "fruit for astronauts".

open image in gallery The technology could also be useful in resource-scarce settings, such as space or in conflict zones, said EltHub director Ermanno Petricca, dubbing the snacks ‘fruit for astronauts’ ( REUTERS )

ENEA is also testing microgreens and nano-tomatoes for space cultivation.

On Earth, 3D food printing could enable tailored nutrition for people with dietary restrictions. A plant-based steakhouse in Rome, Impact Food, is already offering 3D-printed sliced meat on its menu.