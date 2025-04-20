Surrounded by war, with little faith in the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia as both sides accuse the other of breaking a temporary Easter truce, Ukrainians still congregated up and down the country. Dozens were pictured gathered outside the ruins of a damaged church in the village of Lukashivka in the northern Chernihiv region, briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022, holding traditional Easter baskets and cakes to have them blessed.
Similary in Lebanon, worshippers have been photographed coming together for Easter Mass inside the ruins of a church in Dardghaya, after the church was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the conflict there.
Meanwhile, in Germany, Sorbian horsemen dressed in traditional black attire were singing as they were captured riding on decorated horses during the Sorbian Easter horseback procession in Ralbitz-Rosenthal. This ancient religious ritual announces the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Elsewhere in the world, members of the Armenian clergy were photographed celebrating at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City, while Sri Lankan Catholics prayed at a church in Colombo, and the Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission attended the Easter vigil Mass in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments