Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in Turkey has been ordered have to pay his ex-wife £180 every three months for the care of her two cats as part of a divorce settlement.

A family court in Istanbul has ruled that financial support and care arrangements for the couple’s pets will be part of their settlement agreement in a rare case which may serve as a precedent for future divorce agreements involving animals.

Bugra B. will pay 10,000 Turkish Liras every three months - or £720 a year - for up to ten years for the care of the two cats he shared with his wife Ezgi B, local media reports.

The cats are expected to live with his ex and the payments will increase annually in line with the Consumer Price Index, according to the Turkiye Times.

The couple filed for divorce after two years of marriage due to ‘severe incompatibility’, according to local media. As well as financial support for their two cats, the ex-husband will also have to pay his former partner 550,000 Liras, or around £10,000.

Pets are considered moveable property under Turkish law law. Recent rulings have allowed courts to approve agreements regarding the custody, care, and financial support of animals following divorce. This case is notable as it established structured, long-term financial support for pets.

Turkiye has a large population of stray animals, including four million street dogs. Last July, the country’s parliament passed a law to round up the stray dogs and put them into shelters despite criticism from the opposition.

Supporters of the law cited concerns about attacks, road accidents and rabies. Under the new rules, any dogs showing aggressive behaviour or that have untreatable diseases will be put down.

The Turkish couple’s unusual arrangement comes after a husband and wife sought divorce in India because their pet dog and cat cannot get along.

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2024, underwent court-mandated counselling and has filed for a legal separation, counsellors said, according to reports.

The couple had initially bonded over their love of animals before it all went wrong. During counselling sessions, the wife alleged that her husband’s dog repeatedly disturbs and has even attacked her cat, leaving her anxious about its safety. She described the situation as “unbearable”.