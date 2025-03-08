Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
11 injured in shooting in Toronto pub

Suspect at large

Mary Papenfuss
in San Francisco
Saturday 08 March 2025 00:31 EST
(AFP via Getty Images)

At least 11 people were injured in a shooting at a pub Friday night in Toronto.

Paramedics said it was a “dynamic situation” with injuries ranging from minor to critical in the shooting in Scarborough Town Centre in the city.

Police said the suspect was still at large, and they provided no description.

Several of the injured were taken to trauma center, paramedics said. There was no information on the ages or genders fo the victims.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told CBC News that crews responded after receiving reports of gunfire and an active shooting.

No details were immediately released about what may have triggered the violence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

