A teacher who killed her eight-year-old pupil at school has been spared the death penalty despite pleas from the girl’s family.

Myeong Jae-wan stabbed Kim Hae-neul to death in South Korea in February. The 48 year-old lured Kim into a classroom in the central city of Daejeon before stabbing the child and inflicting wounds upon herself.

The teacher had requested a six-month leave of absence due to depression but returned to work in 20 days after a doctor assessed her fit for work, the BBC reports. However, the day before the stabbing Myeong displayed violent behaviour including putting another teacher in a headlock.

The following day, Myeong brought a weapon planning to kill herself along with a random child. Kim was later reported missing after she did not arrive to the school bus and was found with stab wounds along with her killer.

The murder shocked the country given the young age of the victim and South Korea’s then-acting president Choi Sang-mok attended Kim’s funeral to pay his respects.

Throughout the case, prosecutors argued Myeong should face the death penalty claiming she lacked remorse and family members wanted a harsh penalty.

Prosecutors had disputed Myeong’s actions were purely because of her mental state, due to her deliberate preparations before the act including researching information relating to murder before committing the crime.

However, the court said although it felt the risk of reoffending was high, “it was difficult to conclude the defendant must be executed”, The Korea Herald reported.

Family members who had called for the death penalty released a statement after the sentencing, unhappy with the result.

“The court sentenced life imprisonment, which allows for parole,” they said. “We will appeal.”

South Korea is generally seen as a safe country with strict gun control laws but recently has grappled with high-profile crimes including stabbings.

Acting President Choi ordered an investigation at the time of the killing and urged authorities to implement any necessary measures to ensure such crimes did not happen again.

“It pains me to see such incidents because a school should be our safest space,” Choi said. “I offer my deep condolences to the victim’s family who suffered great shock and agony.”