A man has been arrested on suspicious of “multiple murders” after four bodies were found in the River Seine in Paris.

A passerby spotted the first body floating in the world famous water way last Wednesday near Choisy Bridge, connecting to Créteil in the south eastern suburbs. Firefighters and law enforcement discovered three more submerged bodies while inspecting the area.

The first remains were seen by a passerby who described them as being “relatively well-preserved”, suggesting they had gone into the water recently. The deceased has been identified as a man in his forties who lived in Val-de-Marne, east of Paris.

The other three were in “a very advanced state of decomposition”, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Forensic examinations are under way for the other three bodies, all adult men, to determine their identities, as well as the circumstances and dates of their deaths.

Two of the four bodies showed signs of violent injuries, leading to the opening of two murder investigations. One of the victims died of strangulation, according to Le Parisien, citing the prosecutor’s office.

While the bodies were all found in a similar location, the prosecutor’s office said the fact they were found in a limited area “could be explained by the configuration of the river at that location”, citing the current, shape of the riverbed and branches as factors.

A 24-year-old was taken into custody at the Criminal Investigations Department in Paris on Wednesday morning and can be questioned for up to 96 hours. It is not clear how many alleged killings the suspect is being investigated for.

The Créteil prosecutor's office told Le Monde: “A man was taken into custody this morning on suspicion for multiple murders at the headquarters of the criminal brigade of the Paris judicial police. “

The Independent has contacted the prosecutor’s office for comment.