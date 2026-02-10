For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Masked robbers armed with Kalashnikovs blew up an armoured van on a motorway during a dramatic heist in Italy.

Around half a dozen men, wearing balaclavas and either all black outfits or white overalls, emerged from cars surrounding the cash-transporter in Puglia, at 8am on Monday.

In an Italian Job-style operation, an explosion blew the doors and roof off the van, owned by security company Battistolli, sending the vehicle into the air.

Engulfed in smoke, traffic came to a standstill as motorists travelling on the road between Lecce and Brindisi looked on. A driver heading towards the unfolding chaos filmed the blast and the raid as it happened.

open image in gallery The Italian robbers blew up the cash transport van in the Puglia region ( Social media )

The bandits appeared to unloaded the van’s contents into one of the cars while at least one crouched behind another vehicle to keep watch.

Italian media reported that some of the other cars caught up in the ambush were also robbed, though it is not yet clear how much money the gang ultimately got away with.

A shootout ensued when police arrived on the scene, using vehicles for cover as the armed bandits opened fire. Pictures shared by Italian media showed one police car with a bullet hole in the windshield, right above the steering wheel.

However despite the fracas, no injuries or fatalities were reported among the Carabinieri, the Italian police.

The robbers fled the scene, prompting a police chase followed by a manhunt in the countryside near the town of Squinzano.

open image in gallery A man in white overalls kept watch with a gun while his accomplices appear to unload the van during the robbery ( Social media )

Two suspects were captured after trying to make their escape through a field after abandoning a white Alfa Romeo. A second vehicle, a Jeep, was found near the scene of the arrest and at least two others remain at large.

Italian news outlet Sky TG24 reported that the bandits hailed from the Foggia area of Puglia, a region which ranks second in terms of attacks on armoured vehicles.

Around €1.6 billion worth of valuables were stolen from 2019 to 2023, Savip, the union for security guards, said according to The Times. Similar highway attacks having been recorded in 2024, 2023 and 2021.

Investigations into the heist are ongoing.

open image in gallery A shootout with police ensued, followed for a manhunt for the armed gang ( Social media )

“Once again, the Carabinieri found themselves on the front lines of an extremely violent and organized criminal act,” Puglia regional secretary general of Un Arma Nicola Magno said on Sky TG24 .

“The fact that a patrol was hit by gunfire demonstrates the high level of risk to which our officers are exposed on a daily basis.

“It is only thanks to the professionalism, composure, and sense of duty of our colleagues that today we are not talking about a tragedy.”