Teenager killed and three injured in Nantes school stabbing
The 15-year-old suspect was overpowered by teachers at the school in Nantes, western France
A high school student has been killed and three others injured in a school stabbing attack in western France, police have said.
The alleged culprit, a 15-year-old student, was tackled by teachers and overpowered before police arrived to the scene in Nantes, a police spokesperson said, adding that there is no indication of a terrorist motive.
The attack took place at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides near the town hall of Doulon.
"We left our classroom at 1pm and saw a lot of students crying. We didn't understand why," a student told Ouest-France.
Another student, who is in their final year at high school, told the outlet: "We're very shocked. We only see this on television. We didn't think it could happen in our high school.”
