The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has refused to be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police ahead of his upcoming release from prison, the force has said.

German national Christian Brueckner is due to be released from prison on Wednesday after serving a seven-year term for raping an elderly woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2005.

The 49-year-old has not been charged and denies any involvement in the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine from the same holiday resort in 2007.

However, Brueckner remains a suspect in the Met’s investigation – with Portuguese and German authorities also probing the disappearance.

But after the force recently sent an international letter of request to Brueckner for him to speak with them, he rejected it, it emerged on Monday.

open image in gallery Madeleine McCann vanished in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007 ( PA )

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, a senior investigating officer for the Met’s investigation, said the force will “continue to pursue any viable lines of inquiry” in the absence of an interview with Brueckner.

He said: “For a number of years we have worked closely with our policing colleagues in Germany and Portugal to investigate the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and support Madeleine’s family to understand what happened on the evening of 3 May 2007 in Praia da Luz.

“We are aware of the pending release from prison of a 49-year-old German man who has been the primary suspect in the German federal investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance.

open image in gallery Christian Brueckner (left) stands next to his lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher at his trial on unrelated sexual assault charges in Braunschweig, Germany, in October last year ( Reuters )

“We can confirm that this individual remains a suspect in the Metropolitan Police’s own investigation.

“We have requested an interview with this German suspect but, for legal reasons, this can only be done via an International Letter of Request which has been submitted.

“It was subsequently refused by the suspect. In the absence of an interview, we will nevertheless continue to pursue any viable lines of inquiry.

“We can provide no further information while the investigation is ongoing.”

open image in gallery A search team close to Praia da Luz, Portugal, in June ( PA Wire )

A number of searches have been carried out by German, Portuguese and British authorities since Madeleine’s disappearance – with the latest taking place near the Portuguese municipality of Lagos in June.

In 2023, investigators carried out searches near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz.

Brueckner spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017 and had photographs and videos of himself near the reservoir.

In October last year, the suspect was cleared by a German court of unrelated sexual offences, alleged to have taken place in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

The total funding given to the Met’s investigation, titled Operation Grange, has been more than £13.2 million since 2011 after a further £108,000 was secured from the government in April.