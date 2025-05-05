Wife’s affair a ‘complete betrayal’, says husband of British woman murdered in France

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The husband of a British woman stabbed to death in a French village has described a feeling of “complete betrayal” after police said an affair with a local man could have been a motive.

Alan Carter, 65, said the police investigation into the death of his wife of 30 years Karen Carter, confirmed a “relationship I did not want to believe”.

Mrs Carter was found dying in her driveway with stab wounds on 29 April by Jean-François Guerrier, a 74-year-old retired businessman, after they had been at a wine-tasting event in Trémolat, Dordoyne, earlier that evening.

French investigators said the probe into her death was focused “on people likely to have had something against the victim, or against the couple that she had formed,” according to The Times.

Mr Carter, who lives in South Africa and spent some of his time in the France, said: “It was obvious Jean-François had an affection for Karen, and I feel he took advantage of the time we spent apart.”

open image in gallery Karen Carter, 65, was stabbed eight times in the French village of Trémolat, with police investigating an affair as part of the killer’s motive ( Indy )

“I could not have imagined that Karen got caught up in what is being talked about as some sort of love triangle that resulted in her being murdered in France,” he added.

Mrs Carter reportedly ran a cafe in the village with Mr Guerrier as a volunteer. She lived in France and managed two holiday homes.

At one stage she ran a lifestyle blog for women over 50 called La Vie est Belle (Life is Beautiful). She was also a leading player in the Queens of Football (Reines du Foot) team, which in early April completed a tour of South Africa.

Last week, a Tremolat resident said: “Everyone is in total shock. Ms Carter was a delightful, energetic person who got on with everybody.

“We saw emergency vehicles in the village, and then lots of police cars, and then the area around her house was cordoned off,' said the resident, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

“Nobody can understand how this could have happened in a peaceful place like this. We are all keeping our doors locked. It is deeply worrying.”

The Dordogne is an area of France that is hugely popular with British tourists, second home owners and expat pensioners.

In February, British couple Andrew and Dawn Searle, who previously lived in East Lothian in Scotland, were found dead at their home in the south west village of Les Peques, north of Toulouse.