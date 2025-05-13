For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set.

Depardieu stood trial in Paris accused of groping a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director during filming in 2021 of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters).

On Tuesday a court in Paris returned guilty verdicts in both matters. The 76-year-old was handed an 18-month suspended sentence, in line with the prosecution’s requests, and could face a €75,000 (£62,000) fine.

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set

The trial has placed the global star at the centre of France’s broader reckoning over sexual violence and is seen as a potential watershed for the #MeToo movement in the country.

The case marked the first time Depardieu, one of France’s most prominent film actors, has been tried over sexual assault allegations, although he has faced complaints over misconduct from more than 20 women over the years.

Depardieu trapped the set dresser with his legs before groping her waist and breasts in front of witnesses. He also used obscene language and had to be pulled away by bodyguards.

Depardieu is pictured in court in Paris on the first day of his trial

The actor groped the assistant director both on set and in the street.

The women, who have not waived their anonymity, sat side by side in court on the first day of the trial.

The trial came in the wake of Gisèle Pelicot’s horrific mass rape case at the end of last year and the ongoing trial of ex-surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec in France’s largest-ever child abuse case.

Women demonstrating outside the palace of justice during Depardieu's trial there

France has grappled for years with its #MeToo movement. While Hollywood saw powerful men fall swiftly and publicly, the French film industry responded more slowly. Some dismissed #MeToo as an American export incompatible with French values, citing concerns over free expression and what they viewed as an erosion of flirtation culture.

At the time of the assaults, Depardieu was already under formal investigation for rape. In 2018, actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping her at his home. That case is still active, and in August 2024, prosecutors requested that it go to trial.

More than 20 women have accused Depardieu of misconduct, either publicly or using formal complaints, though none of these have gone to court, with some dropped because of a lack of evidence or the statute of limitations.

