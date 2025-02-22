For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One person has been killed and several police officers injured in a knife attack in France that Emmanuel Macron has described as “Islamist terrorism”.

A man shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") launched the attack at a packed market in the eastern city of Mulhouse on Saturday afternoon, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said.

The suspect has now been arrested, the PNAT prosecutor's office said in the statement, as it confirmed it was investigating the incident.

"It is without any doubt an act of Islamist terrorism," the French President told reporters on the sidelines of the annual French farm show, shortly after the attack.

He also expressed “the solidarity of the nation” with those attacked and their loved ones, adding that the interior minister was on his way to Mulhouse.

Macron said specialist prosecutors were investigating the attack, which unfolded at around 4pm in a covered market by the Market Square and canal in the middle of Mulhouse, when it was packed with shoppers.

The attacker, who has not been identified by authorities, was reportedly unhurt, and later arrested by other officers, before being taken to a secure police station, where he remained on Saturday evening.

Michele Lutz, the mayor of Mulhouse, said: '”Horror has just gripped our city.”

French prime minister Francois Bayrou said on X: “Fanaticism has struck again and we are in mourning. My thoughts naturally go to the victims and their families, with the firm hope that the wounded will recover. Congratulations to the police for their rapid intervention.”

By Saturday night, the market was closed off and surrounded by forensics officers. Soldiers and special forces police with guns drawn were being used to secure the area.

It follows a series of bomb, gun and knife attacks carried out by Islamic State and al-Qaeda operatives across France.

