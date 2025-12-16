27 people jailed after 166 tonnes of antimony smuggled out of China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Chinese court has imposed jail sentences and fines on 27 people after they shipped antimony ingots out of the country without export licences, a ruling highlighting China's tightening enforcement of strategic mineral controls.

China is the world's largest producer of antimony, which is used in batteries, chips, flame retardants and also used in military applications such as ammunition, infrared missiles, nuclear weapons and night vision goggles.

Beijing added antinomy to its export control list in September 2024.

Last month, China said it had suspended a ban on exports of antimony, gallium and germanium to the United States following a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, but the metals remain subject to broader export controls requiring shippers to first obtain licences from Beijing.

The main defendant, Wang Wubin, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined 1 million yuan ($141,899) for smuggling the antimony ingots, the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its WeChataccount.

Wang was found to have conspired with smugglers overseas to organise other defendants to buy antimony ingots and smuggle them out of the country through concealment, disguise and false declaration without the required export licences in February and March this year, according to the statement.

The penalties for the other 26 defendants include fines and prison sentences ranging from four months to five years, depending on the volumes of the smuggled metal.

The case involved the smuggling of more than 166 metric tonnes of antimony, of which Chinese customs seized more than 96 tonnes, the court statement said.

In April, Hong Kong authorities said they had seized a cargo of antimony ingots. No arrests were announced at the time.

Reuters exclusively reported in July that unusually large quantities of antimony had poured into the United States from Thailand and Mexico after China barred US shipments last year.