Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Knife attack outside Berlin Holocaust memorial leaves one injured

Police seal off site in city centre and carry out search, German media reports

Tara Cobham
Friday 21 February 2025 14:09 EST
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial, according to German media
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial, according to German media (PA Archive)

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial, according to German media.

The incident happened at around 6pm local time (5pm UK time) on Friday, Tagesspiegel reported, adding police had sealed off the site in the city centre and were carrying out a search.

Berlin police told the newspaper the man was injured with a sharp object and transported by the fire brigade to hospital. The attack was reported to have taken place on the northern side of the sprawling Holocaust monument, near the US Embassy.

Reuters reported police were not immediately available for comment.

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in