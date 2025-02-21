Knife attack outside Berlin Holocaust memorial leaves one injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial, according to German media.

The incident happened at around 6pm local time (5pm UK time) on Friday, Tagesspiegel reported, adding police had sealed off the site in the city centre and were carrying out a search.

Berlin police told the newspaper the man was injured with a sharp object and transported by the fire brigade to hospital. The attack was reported to have taken place on the northern side of the sprawling Holocaust monument, near the US Embassy.

Reuters reported police were not immediately available for comment.

More follows...