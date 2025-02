For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police in Belgium are hunting armed men after a shooting outside a metro station in the centre of Brussels.

The incident took place outside Clémenceau station at around 6.15am on Wednesday.

More follows on this breaking news story....