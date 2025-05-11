Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Spectators gather for ancient Celtic fire procession that welcomes summer

Storytellers and musicians donned ancient garbs and head-dresses for the May fire festival.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Sunday 11 May 2025 05:17 EDT
Crowds watch illuminations during the Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath (Niall Carson/PA)
Hundreds of spectators have gathered for a Celtic fire festival marking the beginning of summer in Co Westmeath.

A procession of light and fire was held at the Hill of Uisneach, an ancient ceremonial site steeped in Irish mythology.

Performers dressed in Celtic costumes and donned leaf head-dresses as they re-enacted life and traditions from centuries ago.

At the end of the procession, a huge fire was lit welcoming the summer, a ritual that dates back more than 1,000 years to the time of the High Kings of Ireland.

The Bealtaine Fire Festival, held on Saturday, also offered a talk on prehistoric astronomy, poetry and storytelling, music and drumming before the procession began at sundown.

