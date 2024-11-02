Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Cassius, the world’s largest saltwater crocodile in captivity, has died.

The 5.48 metre (18ft) Australian crocodile, who lived on Green Island in the Great Barrier Reef, was thought to be more than 110 years old.

Cassius was titled the world’s largest crocodile in captivity in 2011 by the Guinness World Records.

Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat announced “beloved mate” Cassius’ death on Saturday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mate Cassius,” it said.

“He was more than just a Crocodile he was a cherished member of our family and brought joy and companionship to his best mate George for over 37 years.”

It said that Cassius’s condition declined since the 15th of October.

The crocodile weighed more than one ton and was believed to be between 30 and 80 years old when he was held captive in the 1980s.

“He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc,” it added.

“Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever.”

His handler says Cassius has big and dreamy you could get lost in them forever ( EPA )

Toody Scott, who was personally responsible for Cassius’s care, described him as a “sweetheart”.

“He had these big eyes that you’d look into and you could look into his soul,” he told AAP.

In an interview in 2011 to Guinness World Records website he said the crocodile had gentle nature.

“His eyes are so big and dreamy you could get lost in them forever,” he said.

“He has a gentle nature unlike most but we have to remind ourselves he can be cunning as a croc and the best way to win his heart is through his stomach, after all we are in ‘croc country’ and it’s always best to stay ‘Crocwise’.”

( EPA )

It is estimated that Cassius was born in 1903 and he was transferred to the zoo in 1987 on a truck from the Finniss river, south of Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia.

The croc had a missing snout and a portion of tail missing which Mr Scott said were common injuries among crocs due to territorial disputes with other crocodiles during his time in the wild.

However, the missing snout and tail were never factored into his record-breaking length and he was never remeasured again after 2011.

Cassius’s title was briefly taken away by the Philippines’ Lolong crocodile who measures 6.17metre (20ft 3in) after it was captured in Agusan del Sur, Mindanao in the same year.

But he reclaimed the title in 2013 after Lolong died.