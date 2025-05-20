Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British ultra-endurance athlete has broken the world record for running across Australia in just over a month.

William Goodge, 31, crossed the finish line in Sydney shortly after 4pm on Monday, completing the 3,800km run in 35 days at Bondi Beach.

The athlete from Bedfordshire started his run in Perth on 15 April and covered about 100km every day, the equivalent of two and a half marathons.

Mr Goodge shattered the world record held by Australian Chris Turnbull, who ran the width of the country in 2023 in 39 days.

Mr Turnbull had taken the record from Nedd Brockmann. The Australian electrician had completed the same run the year before in 47 days.

Mr Goodge said he started running marathons to raise money for cancer charities in the UK, US and Australia in honour of his mother, who died from cancer in 2018.

open image in gallery William Goodge with his mother Amanda ( William Goodge )

The athlete was handed bouquets of flowers after he crossed the finish line, which he placed at the shoreline in memory of his late mother.

"She was the most special person in my life," he told The Guardian. “She would be proud of everything I've done – she'd also be concerned.”

Mr Goodge’s father joined him at the finish line where the athlete said the run was “like a revolving nightmare that wouldn’t end”.

"The first nine days were extremely challenging,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald, “but you have to tell your body and mind that even though you're struggling, you're going to persevere, and you're going to get through it.”

open image in gallery William Goodge ( Macmillan Cancer Support )

Mr Goodge explained how the challenging run took a toll on his body as his toenails started falling off along the way, feet started rotting and the pain in his bones disrupted his sleep, causing him to hallucinate.

“So, in the moments where it’s tough, I will think back to those times, I think about the woman she was and how she handled herself and how she supported me,” Mr Goodge told the Australian daily, adding that he felt “like she’s there with me a lot of the time”.